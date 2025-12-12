Businessman duped of Rs 8.87 lakh in fake gas bill notice scam

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A 72-year-old businessman here lost Rs 8.87 lakh after falling prey to a fake gas bill scam, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Powai, received a message on his mobile phone informing him that his Mahanagar Gas connection will be disconnected "tonight" if he did not clear the bill immediately.

When he contacted a number provided in the message, the unidentified fraudsters sent a file and asked him to download it to pay the bill.

He could not carry out the transaction despite downloading the file, but after some time he received messages from his banks informing that a total of Rs 8.87 lakh had been transferred from his three accounts.

A case has been registered for cheating and probe is on, said police. PTI ZA KRK