Businessman from Raipur injured in J-K terror attack

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A Raipur-based businessman was seriously injured in a terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday, officials said.

Condemning the deadly attack that killed at least 26 people, Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary informed Dinesh Mirania, originally from Raipur, was reported to be seriously injured.

"The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is condemnable and cowardly. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. Received the sad news of a Raipur resident Dinesh Mirania ji seriously injured in the attack," Choudhary stated on X handle.

He said Mirania was visiting Kashmir with his wife and children.

"The Modi government follows the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The culprits involved in this heinous attack will not be spared. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," Choudhary added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also condemned the attack and said officials have been instructed to collect detailed information about the injured person from Raipur.

"Cowardly terrorists have attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I express my deepest condolences to the tourists who were killed in the attack and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. It has been reported that a person from Raipur is also among the injured. Instructions have been given to get detailed information about him," Sai posted on X.

The evil intentions of the terrorists will never succeed and the security forces will give a befitting reply to it, he added.

According to local police, Mirania, a businessman, is a resident of the Samta Colony area of the state capital. PTI TKP NSK