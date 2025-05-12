Businessman held for 'objectionable' video on Pahalgam terror attack

Surat, May 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old businessman in Surat city of Gujarat for allegedly posting an objectionable video on a social media platform related to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, an official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Dipen Parmar, was arrested on Sunday by personnel of the Amroli police station after he posted a video on Facebook with a message that the "Pahalgam terror attack was premeditated and the leaders of terrorists live in India".

Through his video, posted on Facebook page 'Jago India', Parmar tried to convey a baseless and misleading message, the Amroli police said in a statement.

Police registered an FIR against Parmar under section 197 (1) (D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for publishing false or misleading information that jeopardises the sovereignty, unity and integrity, or security of India, and subsequently arrested him, it said.

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI COR KA PD NP