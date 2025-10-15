New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday said Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has decided to "bow out" from Bihar polls because a "businessman and a former election campaigner" in him has realised that the real situation is not in his favour and there will be no takers of his "business enterprise" in future if he loses the election.

Kishor, in an interview with PTI, announced that he will not contest the assembly polls and this decision was taken by the party for its greater good.

The former political strategist also said that a "tally of less than 150 seats" for Jan Suraaj will be considered a defeat.

Asked for comment on Kishor's decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told PTI, "Prashant Kishor is a very smart businessman and he has also had a lot of experience in running election campaigns."

"Perhaps, the businessman and former election campaigner in him has realised that the real situation on the ground is not favourable for him or his party and that if he loses this election, then his business enterprise will have no takers in the future," he said.

Therefore, perhaps seeing that reality on the ground that the NDA is forming its government once again with a strong mandate he has decided to bow out, the BJP spokesperson said.

It is only a "sign of weakness" and "lack of confidence", he said.

"Nonetheless, these are business decisions that he has taken on behalf of his enterprise and he is entitled to do so," he added.

Poonawalla also took aims at other opposition parties in Bihar, saying, "Some people are contesting two seats or three seats. Some people are unable to declare seats. Some people are having constant fights within their alliance about who will get what seat." "This shows they are not confident. They do not have any vision or mission. They are only having their confusion and their own ambition," he added.