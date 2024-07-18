Businessman jumps off sea link, ends life after video call to son; note apologises for act

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) after making a Whatsapp video call to his 22-year-old son telling him about his intention to end his life, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Ghatkopar-resident Bhavesh Nagin Seth (56) may have taken the extreme step due to financial stress, the official said.

A note had been found in which Seth, addressing his son, wrote "sorry beta, I am going to commit suicide. Take care of the family".

"The incident took place at 3:15pm on Wednesday. Seth asked a motorist for a lift at the toll plaza claiming his car had broken down. He got off midway, made a video call to his son and told him about his plan to end his life. Seth then jumped into the sea. After his son alerted police, Seth's body was fished out three hours later," the official said.

A case has been registered at Bandra police station and further probe is underway, he added.