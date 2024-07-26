National

Businessman kidnapped in UP's Gonda, family receives ransom call of Rs 60 lakh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
kidnap abduction.jpg

Representative image

Gonda (UP): A businessman here has been allegedly kidnapped and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members, police said on Friday.

Arjun Kumar (35), a flower trader from Basehiya village, reached Colonelganj market on Wednesday evening but did not return home, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Initially, a missing person's complaint was registered and teams were deployed to find Kumar, SP Jaiswal said.

However, on Thursday, Kumar's brother Rakesh received a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped the businessman and demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

A case has been filed against unknown people and teams have been engaged to nab the accused as well as to find Kumar, SP Jaiswal said.

businessman Gonda Kidnapped Uttar Pradesh
Subscribe