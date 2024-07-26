Businessman kidnapped in UP's Gonda, family receives ransom call of Rs 60 lakh

Gonda (UP): A businessman here has been allegedly kidnapped and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from his family members, police said on Friday.

Arjun Kumar (35), a flower trader from Basehiya village, reached Colonelganj market on Wednesday evening but did not return home, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Initially, a missing person's complaint was registered and teams were deployed to find Kumar, SP Jaiswal said.

However, on Thursday, Kumar's brother Rakesh received a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped the businessman and demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

A case has been filed against unknown people and teams have been engaged to nab the accused as well as to find Kumar, SP Jaiswal said.