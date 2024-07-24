Businessman loses Rs 50 lakh in share trading fraud, three booked

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police launched an investigation after a businessman from Panvel was allegedly duped of Rs 50 lakh in a share trading fraud committed by three persons, including a woman.

The accused lured the victim by promising lucrative returns and he ended up paying Rs 50.25 lakh over the last 50 days. They also showed him a certificate claiming it was issued by the markets regulator for share trading, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim approached the police after he failed to get returns on his investments, following which an FIR was registered against Pooja Sharma, Arun Kumar Singh, and another man, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant claimed the same set of accused had similarly duped two persons, the official said, adding that the investigation is underway. PTI COR MVG NSK