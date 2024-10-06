Businessman missing, damaged car found on bridge in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bawa, has been reported missing since Sunday morning, police said.

His car was found abandoned on the Kullur Bridge in a damaged condition, they said.

The incident has sparked concern following a WhatsApp message he sent to his daughter stating, "I will not come back." Ali, a prominent businessman and chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, is a well-known figure in the local community.

His disappearance has prompted a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Mohiuddin Bawa, present at the scene.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed the launch of a formal investigation into the case.

Authorities are exploring the possibility that Ali may have jumped from the bridge.

According to preliminary findings, the businessman left his residence in his vehicle around 3 AM on Sunday and went around the city before parking near the Kullur Bridge around 5 AM.

Alarmed by his last communication, his daughter immediately contacted the local police.

Search efforts are being led by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard, combing the river to find whether Ali jumped or foul play may be involved.

Fire and rescue services and swimming experts have also been mobilised in the search. Senior police officials are closely monitoring the investigation. PTI COR KSU KH