Businessman murdered in public view by ex-employee in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A real estate businessman was murdered in full public view here allegedly by his former employee and an accomplice, police said on Saturday.

Srikanth Reddy had previously employed Dhanraj, the main accused, but removed him from his services some time ago.

Dhanraj was, however, seeking re-employment with Srikanth Reddy.

Dhanraj and his accomplice Daniel met Srikanth Reddy on Friday evening and requested again to be re-employed.

Though Srikanth Reddy responded positively, the two allegedly stabbed him to death outside his office at Kushaiguda here in public view.

Investigation was underway to ascertain the motive for the murder, they said adding no arrests have been made so far. PTI SJR SJR ROH