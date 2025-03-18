Video: Businessman robbed at gunpoint in Delhi's Lahori Gate area

New Delhi: A businessman was allegedly robbed of approximately Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Haveli Haider Quli in Chandni Chowk when an unidentified assailant snatched a bag filled with cash and fled the scene, the sources said.

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Police sources said multiple teams have been deployed to investigate the case and track down the suspect.

"The accused targeted the trader at gunpoint and fled with the cash. We are analysing CCTV footage from the area and questioning the victim to gather more details," said the source, adding that further investigation is underway.