Businessman robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A businessman was robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area soon after he alighted from an autorickshaw, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The caller claimed that some robbers on a two-wheeler snatched three bags, containing around 4 kgs of gold ornaments, that he was carrying, they said.

The complainant, Karol Bagh resident Kashinath Dolaai, told police that while he and his friend were alighting from the autorickshaw at Subzi Mandi Railway Station and was paying for the ride. The robbers came and snatched the bags, they said.

After verifying the claims, the police registered an FIR and teams have been formed to nab the accused. CCTV footages from the nearby areas have been collected to identify the robbers, the police said. PTI ALK NB NB