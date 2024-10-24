Businessman robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) A businessman was robbed of gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore in the Muhana area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ramkaran Prajapati was returning home in his car after closing his shop, Additional DCP South Lalit Kishore Sharma said.

Prajapati told the police that the accused were already hiding in the car when he left the shop. Around 44 meters ahead of the shop, they attacked him with iron rods and sticks. Following this, he left the car and fled, Sharma said.

During this, the accused escaped with a bag carrying gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore, Sharma said.

Advertisment

About half a dozen teams have been formed to search for the accused. CCTV footage installed around the crime scene is being examined. PTI AG HIG