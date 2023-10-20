Businessman robbed of Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs 5 lakh cash at gunpoint by two bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Noor Ali, who owns an aluminium-melting factory in Faridabad, had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from a branch of Bank of Baroda located at Seva Dham Road, they said.

While on the way back to a relative's place, two persons on a white colour motorcycle waylaid and snatched the bag containing the cash from him, police added.

The incident took place at a flyover, opposite Shamshan Ghat in Nand Nagari at about 11.50 am. Ali was alone on his motorcycle, according to police.

"Ali immediately informed the police and a case of robbery was registered. The CCTV footage in the area is being looked into and investigations are on," a police officer said. PTI ALK MNK ALK MNK MNK