Businessman robbed of Rs 50,000, mobile phone in Gurugram, FIR registered

Gurugram, Apr 3 (PTI) A furniture businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 50,000 in cash and a mobile phone by three unidentified men, who made him unconscious before fleeing, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Kapil Saini, from Rajiv Nagar East, he deals in furniture sales and purchases, they added.

On Tuesday night, he visited his friend Rajesh at a furniture showroom in Sector 82, where he collected Rs 50,000 and then took an auto-rickshaw home, police said citing the complaint.

When he got off near lane number 5 and was walking towards his house, a man grabbed his neck from behind and took him between two parked cars, a senior police officer said.

The officer said that soon, the accused's accomplices arrived, and Saini lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, the cash in his pocket and his mobile phone were missing. He then managed to reach home and later approached police, he said citing the complaint.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 14 police station and efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ