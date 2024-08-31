Businessman Sheikh Ashiq joins Awami Ittehad Party in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Prominent businessman and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq Saturday joined Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by jailed MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

Ashiq joined the party at a function here in the presence of AIP's chief spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi and other party leaders. Rashid's son Abrar Rashid was also present on the occasion.

The party said given Ashiq's experience in trade and business industry, it expects an overwhelming number of people to connect on ground.

Expressing happiness at becoming a part of the AIP, Ashiq said the party led by Rashid, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was the true representative of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency of north Kashmir, is currently in Tihar Jail on terror funding charges.

The trade leader is likely to contest the Assembly polls from Ganderbal against National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir. PTI SSB MNK MNK