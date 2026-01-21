Businessman shoots himself dead in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old businessman stressed over financial issues allegedly shot himself with a licensed revolver at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali area, where family members heard a gunshot at around 7.30 am, they said.

The family found Naveen Jaiswal in critical condition with a gunshot injury to the head, while his licensed firearm was lying nearby, the police said.

Jaiswal was taken to the Hind Medical College on Lucknow Road, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

He ran businesses under the names Jaiswal Tent House and Khushi Kirana Store and was a well-known trader in the city, they added.

The family said that economic issues had caused ongoing tension, stemming from financial stress that began after his son's marriage in November last year.

After receiving information, the Kotwali police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to collect evidence.

City Kotwali in-charge Sudhir Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation confirmed a gunshot injury to the head.

"A detailed probe is underway. We are examining the firearm, licence documents and other aspects of the incident. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report," he said. PTI COR KIS SMV APL