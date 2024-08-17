Businessman shoots self dead with pistol over debt

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A 52-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself by firing a round from a country-made pistol in his office in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area, with police suspecting financial loss and mounting debt as the primary reasons, an official said on Saturday.

Iqbal Mohammad Sivani, a transporter who also dealt in import-export business, fatally shot himself in his head on Friday night. He was a resident of Mazgaon area, also in south Mumbai, the official said.

A country-made pistol and a few live cartridges were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that police are investigating whether Sivani possessed a license to keep a firearm.

"Statements recorded by family members and office staff of the deceased indicated financial loss and piling debt as the primary reasons for Sivani taking the extreme step, "according to the official.

A forensic team seized torn sheets of paper and other materials from Sivani's office.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigating. PTI ZA NSK