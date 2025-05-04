Businessman shot at in central Delhi; 2 including juvenile held

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A businessman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants near the Bhairon temple in central Delhi's Tilak Marg, police said on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a juvenile detained, they added.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Friday, when the victim, Rajendra, a Noida resident and owner of a perfume shop at Chandni Chowk, was returning home.

"The attackers were allegedly trailing Rajendra. They opened fire as he neared the temple. Despite sustaining injuries, Rajendra managed to alert his business associate, who took him to a hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

He said police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities.

Rajendra is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The DCP said a case for attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act was lodged at the Tilak Marg police station and six teams comprising more than 35 officers were formed to identify and nab the accused involved in the incident.

Police later arrested Prashant (21) and detained a juvenile in connection with the incident, the DCP said, adding that the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is on, the officer said.

The victim runs a perfume shop at Chandni Chowk's Tilak Bazar. He has told police that he did not have much cash on him when the incident occurred. Nothing has been stolen from the victim, police said. PTI BM RC