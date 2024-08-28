Businessman shot at in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Aug 28 (PTI) Two scooter-borne men shot at and injured a bakery shop's owner in the Rajguru Nagar market here on Wednesday, police said.

The shooters were wearing masks and efforts are being made to trace them, they said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Gurdev Singh said they fired at Naveen Kumar Sindhi and injured him. He was hospitalised and his condition is stable, the official said.

Singh said the motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR SUN -- ANB ANB