Businessman shot dead in J'khand's Pakur

Pakur, Nov 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Magbool Shaikh alias Shaikhu (45), was a resident of Lakhanpur village under Pakur Mufasil police station.

Officer in Charge of Pakur Mufasil police station, Gaurav Kumar said, "The incident occurred on Friday night. The victim was shot by Lalan Shaikh, who has been arrested. The victim was the owner of a stone crusher unit. He was taken to a hospital in Bengal, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries." He said that preliminary investigations had revealed a long-standing dispute between them over supporting a candidate in the panchayat elections. The accused shot him when he was returning home from a tea shop near his house.

A post-mortem examination of the victim's body has been conducted. An FIR has also been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused has been sent to jail.