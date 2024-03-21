Businessman shot dead in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old local businessman was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants in the Patti area here on Thursday, police said.

The victim Mohammad Naeem was going somewhere on his motorcycle when three assailants approached him on a bike and shot at him, said Alok Kumar, Station House Officer of Patti Police Station.

Naeem was taken to a hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead, Kumar said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and launched a probe, the SHO said.

The deceased ran a furniture store, the police said citing the locals. PTI COR CDN RPA