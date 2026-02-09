Businessman shot dead outside factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area

New Delhi (PTI): A 35-year-old businessman was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside an industrial unit in the Bawana Industrial Area of outernorth Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, a plastic trader, was targeted when three to four armed men arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at him, they said.

The trader allegedly attempted to flee to save himself, but the attackers chased him and continued firing.

The incident came to light at around 12.51 pm when the police received information from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital that a man with a gunshot injury had been brought to the hospital and declared dead, according to the police.

"The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gandhi, a resident of the industrial area in Bawana. Following the information, police teams rushed to the hospital as well as the spot of the incident," a senior police officer said.

The officer further informed that the scene of the crime was examined by the mobile crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Several exhibits were lifted from the spot for further forensic examination.

"Initial investigation suggests that the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The reason behind the entire incident is yet not clear," the officer said.

Police stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

"We are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the killing. Footage from nearby factories and roads is also being scanned to trace the movement of the accused before and after the incident," the officer added.

Several police teams, including specialised units from the operations wing, have been formed and dispatched to conduct raids at possible hideouts and apprehend those involved.

Police said efforts are also being made to ascertain the motive behind the murder, including whether it was linked to business rivalry, personal enmity or any other dispute.