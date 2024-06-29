Businessmen, hawkers clash in Kolkata's New Market

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Businessmen and hawkers clashed in the city’s New Market area on Saturday, amid tensions over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive to reduce hawkers' occupation of road space.

According to a police official, trouble began when some hawkers objected to traders with permanent structures in the heritage New Market complex and surrounding open spaces parking their vehicles there.

The hawkers demanded as decided in a meeting between Mayor Firhad Hakim and their association members, the parking space in front of Simpark Mall in New Market compound be cleared of vehicles of permanent shop owners and hawkers be allowed to display their wares.

As arguments escalated into physical altercations, businessmen blocked nearby S N Banerjee Road, disrupting traffic bound for Esplanade for about half-an-hour.

Hawkers also organised a rally through various alleys of New Market-Chandni Chowk areas, alleging that shop owners were denying them their rightful space and jeopardising their livelihoods.

Normalcy was restored following intervention by senior police and KMC officials, allowing both groups to resume their activities.