Busy with campaign in Kerala, Yechury to miss INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren that he will not be able to attend the INDIA bloc's Ranchi rally on April 21 as he is busy with election campaign in Kerala.

However, he extended his support for the rally.

"Unfortunately, I am in the midst of the election campaign in Kerala, where voting is scheduled for April 26. You are surely aware of the importance of Kerala for the CPI (M)," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, it is unfortunate that I will not be able to attend the public meeting on April 21 in Ranchi. I am sure that you will understand these circumstances," he added.

In the letter, Yechury thanked her for the invitation to the rally and also condemned Hemant Soren's arrest on behalf of his party.

"The CPI (M) had strongly condemned and continues to denounce the detention of Shri Hemant Soren. The CPI (M) will resolutely work for the defeat of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in cooperation with all secular democratic parties of the INDIA bloc," he said.

"We express our complete solidarity with you, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and the people of Jharkhand," he added.

Leaders from 14 political parties, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, have agreed to participate in INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' scheduled here on April 21.

On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, MLA Vivek Gupta will attend the rally. PTI AO MNK MNK