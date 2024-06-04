Butchaiah Chowdary wins, marks first victory for TDP in 2024 Assembly polls

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) TDP's G Butchaiah Chowdary won the Rajamundry Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday, marking the first Assembly seat victory for the party in the 2024 polls.

He defeated senior YSRCP leader and Information and Public Relations Minister C Venu Gopala Krishna.

According to the Election Commission data, Chowdary won with a majority of 64,090 votes after 20 rounds of counting.

He polled 1,29,060 votes while his YSRCP rival managed only 64,970 votes.

Meanwhile, the TDP is leading in 130 Assembly seats, Janasena 20, YSRCP 18 and BJP seven.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena formed the NDA alliance to take on the ruling YSRCP in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase. PTI STH GDK KH