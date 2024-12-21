Butterfly house inaugurated at Tata Steel Zoological Park in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 21 (PTI) A state-of-the-art butterfly house, designed to celebrate the beauty and ecological significance of the winged insects, was inaugurated at Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) here on Saturday.

Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president of corporate services at Tata Steel, inaugurated the butterfly house in the presence of Ritu Raj Sinha, managing director of Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited, and Abhijit Avinash Nanoti, managing director of JCAPCPL (Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing & Processing Company Private Limited), among others.

Chaudhary invited Malti Manjhi, one of the zoo’s dedicated keepers, to perform the ceremonial ribbon-cutting as an honour, reflecting Tata Steel's commitment to inclusivity and its practice of honouring its workforce.

"The butterfly house is not only a new addition to the zoo, but also a space for learning, inspiration, and connecting with nature," Chaudhary said.

Developed at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore, the house consists of three main components - education centre, butterfly breeding area, and butterfly exhibit area.

He said 41 species of butterflies have been identified within the zoo, with seven species currently breeding at TSZP. PTI BS MNB