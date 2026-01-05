'Buyer' flees with car on test drive in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A man allegedly stole a car after taking it for a test drive from a seller, police here said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said Puneet, a resident of Khurja Nagar, alleged that a person, who posed as a buyer, drove away with his car on Sunday.

He said he had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Three teams from Khurja Nagar Police Station have been assigned to the case, the officer said.

According to the complainant, the accused took a test drive of the car with him in the passenger seat. He then asked him to open the bonnet of the car, and just as he did, he drove away. PTI COR NAV VN VN