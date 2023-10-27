Buzz in Maharashtra after BJP posts video of 'I will return” remarks of Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP on Friday posted a four-year-old video of its senior leader Devendra Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting speculation in state political circles.

“I will return for building a new Maharashtra,” state BJP posted on Friday evening on social media platform X, along with the video.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, Fadnavis, then CM, had said, “Mi punha yein” (I will return), which had evoked many social media memes.

Fadnavis is now one of the two deputy chief ministers in Maharashtra, the other one being Ajit Pawar of NCP.

CM Eknath Shinde told a TV channel that he is yet to see the video posted by state BJP unit.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said Fadnavis has already made it clear that the state government is working fine under Shinde’s leadership.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan wondered if there is a move afoot to replace Shinde as CM. “Maybe Shinde is being made the scapegoat. Such a move may be because the government led by him has failed to tackle important issues,” Chavan added.

The state BJP posted the video two days after Fadnavis visited Delhi and met senior BJP leaders. PTI VT VT