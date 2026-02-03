BVA defeats BJP in Vasai-Virar: Ajiv Patil and Marshal Lopis elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Palghar, Feb 3 (PTI) The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by former MLA Hitendra Thakur, reaffirmed its stronghold over the Vasai-Virar region in Maharashtra's Palghar district as Ajiv Patil and Marshal Lopis of the party were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, on Tuesday.

The election took place during a special meeting at the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) headquarters, ending a period of administrative rule.

The election process was overseen by Presiding Officer Dr Indurani Jakhar, the District Collector of Palghar, at the civic headquarters in Yashwant Nagar.

The mayoral contest saw a direct face-off between the BVA and the BJP.

After the withdrawal of nomination papers by Prafulla Jagannath Sane and Nishad Aruna Arun Chorghe, the final battle was set between BVA's Ajiv Patil and BJP's Darshana Tripathi-Kotak.

A total of 115 corporators participated in the open-ballot voting process (show of hands), in which Patil garnered 71 votes, while Tripathi-Kotak got 44 votes.

A similar pattern emerged for the Deputy Mayor post.

Following the withdrawal of Kanhaiya Bhoir, the final contest featured BVA's Marshal Lopis against the BJP's Manjrekar Narayan Suresh. Lopis got 71 votes, while Manjrekar received 44 votes.

According to the official communication from the VVCMC, the transition was characterized by orderly planning and security.

"Due to the good planning of the municipal Corporation and the cooperation of the police administration, the said selection process was carried out peacefully and smoothly," it said.

Ajiv Patil's brother, Rajeev Patil, had served as the first-ever mayor of the VVCMC when it was formed in 2010. PTI COR NP