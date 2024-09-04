BVG Group chairman gets Satara Bhushan Award

Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) Chairman of BVG Group, Hanmantrao Gaikwad, has been honoured with the Satara Bhushan Award.

The award was given in recognition of his exemplary leadership, significant contribution to the growth of the organisation, and commitment to social welfare over the years, a statement said.

Satara district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai presented the award to Gaikwad recently, Speaking on the occasion, Gaikwad said Satara was his motherland, and the values he imbibed there inspired him to establish BVG Group, which is spread across the country and now aims to reach a global audience.

He also said that BVG has signed an agreement with the Skill Development Department of the central government, to create employment opportunities for youths who learn German and Japanese languages.

The award was given by the R N Godbole Public Trust and the people of Satara, it said. PTI SPK NP