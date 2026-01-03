BVK calls for central law to curb temple mismanagement, adopts resolution

Kozhikode, Jan 3 (PTI) The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a sangh parivar outfit, has demanded a comprehensive federal law to govern temple administration, citing growing concerns over alleged corruption, politicisation, and mismanagement of shrines in various parts of the country.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the organisation’s 43rd annual conference held here recently, in which delegates expressed serious concern over reports related to the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple, according to a statement.

A right-wing cultural think tank based in Thiruvananthapuram, the BVK, in its resolution, alleged that political interference in the Devaswom Board was leading to the misappropriation of temple gold and properties and was adversely affecting the spiritual atmosphere of the shrine.

The resolution noted that similar incidents have been reported in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as well.

It also referred to reports of cultural programmes conducted as part of temple festivals in Kerala being misused for political propaganda, describing these developments as deliberate attempts to undermine the sanctity of temples.

Pointing to the increasing politicisation of temple administration, the organisation said shrines and its rituals form the foundation of Hindu dharma and culture.

It alleged that corruption, administrative lapses and prolonged court litigations related to temple administration are becoming a matter of embarrassment for the Hindu community.

"In this context, the need for a comprehensive central law for temple administration and management has become increasingly urgent," the resolution said.

The resolution recalled that in 1960, the Centre had appointed a committee headed by C P Ramaswami Aiyar to study the administration of temples and religious institutions.

The committee, after visiting temples and dharmic institutions across the country, had submitted its report titled Hindu Religious Endowment Commission Report, 1960–62.

However, it alleged that successive central governments had failed to act on the report’s recommendations.

Urging the Centre to frame and implement a common law based on the report, the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram said the proposed legislation should ensure transparent, independent and fair temple administration.

It called for clear guidelines on the utilisation of temple income, limitation of government interference in day-to-day administration, and retention of only minimal supervisory control.

The resolution further stated that temple management committees should comprise devotees and include representation from all sections, including women.

The organisation also suggested that the law should include measures to promote India’s temple-based economy, encourage spiritual tourism and auditing and public disclosure of temple lands and properties.

Provisions for protecting temple assets and recovering those lost were also sought.

The state delegates’ conference, held on Friday, was inaugurated by the organisation's national convenor J. Nandakumar, a statement added. PTI LGK ROH