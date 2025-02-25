BWSSB explores implementation of IISc-developed zero bacteria technology in apartment STPs

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is exploring the implementation of Zero Bacteria technology, developed by scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), to enhance the quality of wastewater treated in apartment sewage treatment plants (STPs), BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the IGSTC (Indo-German Science and Technology Centre) Bilateral Workshop 2025 at IISc, he highlighted the ongoing efforts by the water board to promote sustainable groundwater management in Bengaluru.

To achieve this, a task force comprising IISc, the Central Groundwater Authority, and BWSSB has been established to monitor borewells, he said.

Advanced artificial intelligence technology is being employed to prevent groundwater misuse, assess current levels and develop strategies for efficient utilisation during the summer months, Manohar added.

Emphasising the importance of water security, he underscored the need for innovative solutions to address future challenges.

According to him, Bengaluru's apartments generate significant quantities of wastewater, and following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, most complexes have installed STPs. While treated water from these plants is commonly used for gardening, cleaning, and even resale, some developers—through CREDAI—have raised concerns about water quality.

"To address these concerns, BWSSB is considering the adoption of IISc’s Zero Bacteria technology, which produces water of superior quality compared to conventional secondary treatment. This advancement would enable broader reuse of treated water, ensuring safer applications across residential complexes," he said in a statement.

Highlighting the city’s water challenges, the BWSSB chairman noted that Bengaluru experienced 200 days without rainfall last year, leading to depleting groundwater levels—an issue of global concern.

"To achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on climate change, the city is committed to adopting cutting-edge practices," Manohar stated.

He further urged the scientific community to support solutions for both drinking water supply and wastewater treatment.

"Bengaluru currently generates 1,300 MLD of treated water, which must be utilised effectively. To address high water consumption by IT park air conditioning systems, BWSSB is already supplying 60 lakh litres of treated water daily," the statement added. PTI AMP SSK ROH