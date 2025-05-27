BWSSB extends ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ scheme to apartment complexes for bulk water booking

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasad Manohar announced that the board has extended its flagship ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ initiative to allow bulk water bookings for apartment complexes.

This move is aimed at reducing the city’s growing dependence on groundwater and promoting sustainable water management, he added, at a review meeting held at the board’s central office on Tuesday.

"Many apartment complexes, especially on the outskirts of the city, are heavily dependent on groundwater. These residents rely on private water tankers, many of which draw water from borewells, further depleting the city’s groundwater levels," Manohar said in a press release.

"To counter this and ensure access to safe, clean, BIS-certified drinking water, BWSSB will now allow apartments to book water tankers in bulk under the Sanchari Cauvery scheme," he added.

The water will be supplied on a first-come, first-served basis, with a requirement for at least one month’s advance payment.

The Sanchari Cauvery initiative is India’s first technology-enabled water tanker project, featuring GPS tracking, supply stratification, and centralised control centres to ensure timely and transparent delivery. PTI JR SSK