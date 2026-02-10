BWSSB ramps up summer preparedness to ensure water supply in city

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) As summer approaches, the BWSSB has intensified preparations to meet rising water demand and prevent shortages in parts of the city, chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said on Tuesday.

He said the board was fully prepared to meet the challenges of the season.

Manohar chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board head office to assess summer preparedness.

Speaking after the meeting, the chairman said the board had already identified high-density areas and localities likely to face water shortages.

To mitigate the situation and ensure free access to drinking water for residents, the board has decided to install mini water tanks (Sintex tanks) in the identified locations, he said in a release issued by the BWSSB.

Manohar issued strict instructions on the logistics of filling the tanks, stressing that priority should be given to BWSSB’s own tankers and ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ mobile tankers.

He said private tankers should be hired only as a last resort and only in unavoidable circumstances.

Warning against any negligence in summer management, the chairman directed all chief engineers, assistant executive engineers and water inspectors to move out of their offices and remain present in the field to manage the situation.

"Officials must visit their respective jurisdictions daily, assess the ground reality and ensure that water reaches the identified areas without fail," he said. PTI KSU SSK