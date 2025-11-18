BWSSB to launch AI-powered ‘Blue Force’ to combat water leakage, illegal connections

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is set to launch a new initiative called 'Blue Force', which will utilise robotic and AI-based technology to curb water leakage and crack down on illegal water and sewage connections across the city.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the programme on November 19, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that as part of the initiative, BWSSB has formed 16 dedicated ‘Blue Force’ teams, one in each subdivision.

"These three-member teams will begin operations this week and will focus on identifying illegal connections, preventing bypass pipelines, and reducing revenue loss caused by unauthorised water use," it said.

According to the Board, to strengthen enforcement, it has partnered with a leading robotics company to deploy robotic and AI-based technology for detecting leakages and defects.

"The technology will pinpoint exact leakage locations, inspect internal pipelines, and digitally map the pipeline network. This is expected to significantly reduce unnecessary road cutting and speed up complaint resolution," it said in the statement.

The BWSSB noted that Bengaluru currently loses nearly 28 per cent of its water to leakage and illegal connections.

"The Blue Force, combined with robotic technology, aims to sharply reduce this loss and ensure fair distribution of water across the city," it added.