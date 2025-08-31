BWSSB to launch ‘Annapoorna Scheme’ providing smart cards for sanitation workers’ breakfast

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) says its upcoming 'Annapoorna Scheme' is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country aimed at ensuring "healthy and dignified mornings" for sanitation workers.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will launch the scheme on September 1 by distributing smart cards to the workers.

BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the initiative combines technology with compassion, making "Bengaluru the first city to provide direct financial assistance for daily breakfast to sanitation workers." Under the scheme, more than 700 BWSSB sanitation workers will receive a smart card powered by Axis Bank, with Rs 1,500 credited every month. The card can be used at food outlets of their choice, allowing workers the dignity of choosing their own healthy breakfast, the board said in a release on Sunday.

"This is our way of saluting the relentless efforts of those who keep our city clean. We want every worker to begin the day with good health, nutrition, and respect," Manohar added. PTI JR SSK