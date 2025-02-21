BWSSB to simplify Cauvery water connections for apartments ahead of summer

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) With summer approaching, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar announced on Friday that steps are being taken to simplify the process for apartments to obtain Cauvery water connections.

The move follows a series of meetings he attended to raise awareness among apartment residents about potential water challenges during the summer and address their concerns regarding Cauvery water connections.

The BWSSB chairman emphasised the need to streamline the application process and its follow-up.

He also noted significant confusion regarding the fees for apartment water connections.

"To address this, BWSSB will introduce a model calculator on its website, allowing consumers to easily estimate the connection fees for their apartments or houses. This initiative aims to simplify the entire process, ensuring greater clarity and transparency," an official statement said.

To further assist customers, BWSSB will establish a three-member committee, led by the Chief Engineer, to address complaints related to tariffs. This committee will thoroughly review complaints and provide timely resolutions, the statement added.

"Our goal is to offer transparent solutions, eliminating unnecessary delays and excessive charges through this committee," Manohar stated.

According to the statement, apartment residents with Cauvery water connections will receive a guaranteed daily supply of 200 litres per household.

Following the inauguration of the Cauvery Phase 5 project, BWSSB now has sufficient water resources and is working to distribute the supply across Bengaluru in a phased manner.

"Our objective is to ensure that every household receives the required amount of water without hassle," Manohar assured.

According to him, in collaboration with the Bangalore Apartment Federation, BWSSB has already been conducting a series of meetings to prevent water shortages during summer.

Through 258 Cauvery Connection Campaigns, over 21,000 connections have been provided thus far.

"Our primary objective is to resolve apartment-related issues transparently. We have already visited several apartments in Bengaluru East and addressed their concerns. Meetings are being held across all zones, with evening sessions planned to ensure maximum resident participation," he added.