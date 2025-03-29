BWSSB wins World Water 2025 Award for sustainable urban water management

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be receiving the prestigious World Water 2025 Award in a ceremony that will take place in New Delhi on March 31.

Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, said, “This recognition will further motivate us to continue our efforts in ensuring a water-secure future for Bengaluru.” The Water Digest Awards, presented in collaboration with UNESCO, recognise exceptional efforts by organisations, NGOs, and individuals in water treatment, reuse, and conservation.

BWSSB is receiving the award for its outstanding contributions to sustainable urban water supply and management. ` According to Manohar, BWSSB got the award for a series of measures it undertook, including replenishing 23 lakes with treated water to boost groundwater levels, establishing a groundwater task force in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science and constructing 3,000 rainwater harvesting tanks. PTI JR ROH