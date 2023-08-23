By 2040, we want to create 'atmanirbhar' India, says President Murmu in Goa assembly

Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India of 2040 will not only be "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), but will also fulfil its responsibility towards humanity.
She said India of 2040 will embrace various aspects of modernity while assimilating its glorious past.
The President, who is on a three-day Goa visit, was addressing a special session of the state assembly here.
“By the year 2040, we want to create an India which will be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and at the same time also fulfil its responsibility towards humanity,” she said.
Murmu noted youths and women must be at the forefront to show direction to society.
“We want a country whose diversity would be alive and unity would be intact,” she added.
Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome at the assembly complex by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. PTI RPS RSY