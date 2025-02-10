By being strong we can work for better world order: Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after inaugurating Aero India 2025 here on Monday, said that peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security, and only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order.

Citing global uncertainties, he said that as a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability.

"For us, there is no Indian security or Indian peace in isolation. Security, stability and peace are shared constructs that transcend national borders. The presence of our friends from foreign countries (at Aero India) is a testimony to the fact that our partners share our vision of One earth, One family, One future," Singh said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Aero India 2025, he stressed the need to work together to deal with today's uncertainties and the new challenges that are emerging in today's perspectives.

"Peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security. The banyan tree of peace can stand only on the roots of strength. I believe that we all have to be strong together, only then will we be able to ensure peace. Only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order," he said.

Further noting that in this environment of global uncertainty, India is a big country where there is peace and prosperity, the Defence Minister said, "If you assess the history of India, you will find that we have neither attacked any country, nor have we been involved in any great power rivalry." "As a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability. And when I am saying this, it is not just a matter of saying, but it is a matter of our fundamental ideal," he said.

The 15th edition of Aero India, which is considered to be Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here on Monday.

Pointing at the theme for Aero India, ‘The Runway To A Billion Opportunities’, Singh said, "I believe that there cannot be a more suitable theme than this. It tells us that in our country of a billion plus people, personifying a billion opportunities, this Aero show can be nothing less than that."

Aero India which starts today, has many objectives, he said, "The first important objective of Aero India is to showcase not only our Industrial capability but also our technological advancements, to the entire world. This shows our commitment towards the security of our nation."

Stating that there is an even bigger objective, and that is to further strengthen our symbiotic relations with friendly foreign countries, Singh said, today the platform of Aero India, has brought together, government representatives, industry leaders, air force officers, Scientists, Defence Sector Experts, Start-ups, Academia and various other stakeholders from all over the world."

"This confluence would be effective in bringing our partners closer together, ultimately benefitting us all," he added.

Noting that Maha Kumbh is underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and a large number of people are taking a dip of faith and devotion at the confluence of three rivers, the Defence Minister said, "I feel that another Maha Kubh is beginning from today in the form of Aero India. While on one hand the Prayagraj Kumbh is a Kumbh of soul searching, on the other hand the Maha Kumbh of Aero India is a Kumbh of research."