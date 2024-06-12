By defeating it in Ayodhya, people rejected BJP's politics of hate: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that by electing the SP in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, the public has rejected the communal and hate-filled politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to a statement, the SP chief, while addressing party workers at the party's state headquarters here, said that despite the BJP's "rigging," the public voted in favour of the SP.

"The victory of the SP in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha seat) has rejected the communal hate-filled politics of the BJP. The support of the public has given a positive direction to politics. This support of the public has given a positive direction to politics," he said. In a surprising turn of events, SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad in the recently held general election.

Ayodhya, where Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust constructed Ram Mandir following the orders of the Supreme Court, comes under Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"The people of the country voted to save the Constitution and democracy in the Lok Sabha elections. The people of the state have made SP the third largest party in the country by giving 37 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Now the responsibility of the socialists towards the public has increased even more. SP will strongly raise the issues of the public in the Lok Sabha. We have to live up to the trust shown by the public," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He alleged that because of the wrong policies of the BJP government, "the country's economy is going down the drain. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak." PTI CDN CDN VN VN