By donating organs to others, deceased Kerala baby now immortal: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Feb 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Aalin Sherin Abraham, the 10-month-old girl from Kerala whose parents donated her organs after her death, saying that the child has become immortal.

Soren said that his government would take all steps to strengthen the state's organ donation policy.

Losing a child is the most unbearable moment for the parents, Soren said in a post on X.

"At a time of grief, the decision of Mrs Sherin N John and Mr Arun Abraham to donate the organs of their beloved child is not ordinary, but an example of remarkable courage, sacrifice, and compassion. This wasn't just organ donation; it was a living testament to their unwavering faith in humanity," Soren said.

“Though Alin’s life was brief, today she lives on as hope in many homes — and has become immortal,” he said.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also said he saluted the sensitivity shown by his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, for according state honours to the last rites of the child.

Describing organ donation as the greatest act of giving life to others, Soren said the Jharkhand government would take all steps to further strengthen the state's organ donation policy to encourage more such life-saving initiatives.

He said the example set by Aalin's parents transcends borders, languages and all distinctions, and stands as an enduring message for humanity.

Aalin Sherin was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam. Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors confirmed her brain death on February 12.

With her parents' consent, the organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; and her kidneys to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.