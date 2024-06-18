By-election to one seat of Karnataka Legislative Council to be held on July 12

Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) By-election to one seat of Karnataka Legislative Council, that was vacated by former Chief Minister and now Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar, will be held on July 12, poll officials said on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant as Shettar resigned from the MLC seat (elected by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)) on January 24. His term was supposed to end in June 2028.

The 68-year-old former state BJP President had quit the the party to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year after being denied the ticket.

Thereafter, the Congress had made Shettar the MLC.

However, he returned to BJP in January after quitting as MLC, and successfully contested the Lok Sabha polls on the saffron party ticket, and is now an MP from the Belgaum Lok Sabha segment.

Notification for this by-poll will be issued on June 25, and the last date for filing nominations is July two. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on July three and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July five.

Counting of votes will take place on July 12 at 5 pm.