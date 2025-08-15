By endorsing `swadeshi', Modi is following Congress's path: Raut

Nashik (Maharashtra), Aug 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become "a real Congressman" by endorsing `swadeshi', as it was the Congress which first promoted indigenous manufacturing.

In his address to the nation on Independence Day, Modi pushed for a self-reliant India and appealed shopkeepers to promote `swadeshi' or indigenous products.

"The slogan of 'swadeshi' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the Congress. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had given this slogan first, and it was also the vision of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru," said Raut, talking to reporters here.

"By giving the slogan again today, Modi has followed in the path of Gandhi and Nehru. He has become a real Congressman," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

He also said that when India became independent, not even a needle was manufactured in the country. But we made huge strides in the last 78 years and the credit for it goes to all the leaders who led the country.

"Some people think that India got freedom in 2014, but the nation has witnessed regress since then," Raut said.

He also asked why PM Modi did not name US President Donald Trump who is "abusing" India every day.

"Why are you afraid of naming him? Instead, you talk about Nehru....Giving a warning to Pakistan is very easy, but China is supporting Pakistan and Donald Trump supports (Pakistani army chief) Asif Munir," Raut further said. PTI COR KRK