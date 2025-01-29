By giving me your vote, give me life: 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain in poll campaign

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on Wednesday launched his campaign in Mustafabad for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, seeking people's votes which he said can save his life.

Hussain is out on a six-day custody parole granted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He is contesting on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

He addressed his supporters with a couplet, "deke vote tum apna mujhe, zindagi de dena" (by giving me your vote, give me life).

He was welcomed outside his office with rose petals and chants of "Tahir Bhai zindabad" while being escorted by armed security personnel.

Accompanied by nearly 300 supporters, Hussain conducted a door-to-door campaign in the narrow lanes of Mustafabad, specifically in Gali Number 6, 7 and 8, holding his party's election symbol, a kite.

Before starting his campaign, Hussain said, "I have a lot to say but there is no time. So, I won't be able to say much.

"Just understand the weight of my tears... Deke vote tum apna mujhe, zindagi de dena," he said.

Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at 6 am and arrived at his election office on 25, Foota Road in Mustafabad. There, he interacted with supporters and greeted local residents with security personnel around.

According to the Supreme Court's directives, he is prohibited from visiting his Karawal Nagar home allegedly linked to the 2020 riots. He is also restricted from making any public statements regarding the ongoing cases against him.

The Supreme Court granted Hussain custody parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing him to campaign under police supervision for 12 hours daily, from 6 am to 6 pm.

The court also ruled that Hussain must deposit Rs 2.47 lakh per day to cover security expenses, including the police escort.

The Mustafabad constituency has 2,88,902 registered voters, including 1,55,706 male voters, 1,33,193 female voters and three third-gender voters.

In the Mustafabad assembly race, major political parties have fielded prominent candidates. The BJP has nominated Mohan Singh Bisht, a sitting MLA from neighboring Karawal Nagar, while AAP is represented by Adil Ahmad Khan, who has been associated with the party since the Anna Hazare movement. The Congress has fielded Ali Mehdi, son of former MLA Hasan Mehdi.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8.