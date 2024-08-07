By-poll for vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan to be held on September 3

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The by-poll for a Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan, which had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Congress' KC Venugopal, will be held on September 3.

The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats on Wednesday.

State Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the nomination process will start with the release of notification on August 14.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers can be filled till August 21. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on August 22, while candidates will be able to withdraw their names till August 27. If necessary, voting will be held on September 3 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held from 5 pm on the same day.

According to the official statement of the commission, this by-poll is being held for the seat vacated after KC Venugopal left the Rajya Sabha membership. The term of the new member on this seat will be till June 21, 2026.

At present, there are 115 BJP and 66 Congress MLAs in the 200-seat state Assembly. There are three MLAs from the Bharat Adivasi Party, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal, eight Independent MLAs while five seats are vacant. PTI AG MNK MNK