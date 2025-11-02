By-poll: Jharkhand minority panel chief claims BJP’s Bangladeshi infiltration issue 'ridiculous'

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Minority Commission Chairman and JMM leader Hedayettulah Khan on Sunday described the Bangladeshi infiltration issue raised by the BJP as "ridiculous" for the Ghatsila by-poll.

Khan, campaigning in favour of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren, mocked the saffron camp, claiming that as the BJP keeps on rechristening names of places, it seemed to have forgotten the geography of the country.

He said, “Ghatsila shares no international border. How can Bangladeshis sneak into here? Guarding international borders is the Centre’s responsibility. Why didn’t it initiate steps against infiltrators during the last 11 years?” Referring to the SIR, Khan claimed that EC and the BJP made hue and cry on this SIR in Bihar but the outcome was - only 300 Nepalis and Bangladeshi Hindus were detected as foreigners in the process.

Exuding confidence of the JMM's victory, Khan said, “We will win the by-poll because Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife-MLA Kalpana Soren are Jadugar (magician) and bazigar (juggler).” The Minority Commission chairman asserted that the JMM-led alliance is contesting the by-poll unitedly, and former chief minister Champai Soren cannot influence the electorate of Ghatsila.

The BJP-led NDA fielded Champai Soren's son Babulal, who had lost to late Ramdas Soren in the 2024 assembly polls, while the JMM-led ruling coalition nominated Ramdas Soren's son Somesh Chandra.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren. PTI BS NN