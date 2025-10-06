By-poll to Jharkhand's Ghatshila on Nov 11: EC

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) Bye-election to the Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency in Jharkhand will be conducted on November 11, along with the second phase of Bihar polls, the EC said on Monday.

The seat fell vacant after Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, 62, died at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15.

The gazette notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 13.

While the last date of filing nomination is October 21, that of withdrawing of candidature is October 24.

Votes will be counted on November 14, the EC said.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be conducted on November 6. PTI NAM NN