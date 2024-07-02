BYJM protests against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, BJP to gherao Cong headquarters on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Members of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday held protests at various roundabouts in Delhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "insulting" remarks against Hindus in the Lok Sabha.

The protests were held at 10 different locations including Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. The protesters carried placards, raised slogans against Gandhi and demanded that he apologise for his remarks.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who joined the protest at Hanuman Mandir, said in a statement that Gandhi "insulting" Hindus by calling them violent and disrespecting the Lok Sabha speaker was unacceptable.

The BJP will not sit silently until Gandhi apologises for his remarks in Parliament, he said.

Sachdeva also said the BJP will gherao the Congress headquarters on Wednesday.

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi, however, clarified that he was speaking about the BJP. PTI BM DIV DIV