Byjunath appointed acting chairperson of Kerala Human Rights Commission

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday appointed K Byjunath as the acting chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

Advertisment

Governor Khan made the appointment after Justice S Manikumar, the former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, expressed his inability to take over the charge as the Chairperson of the Commission.

"Justice Manikumar informed the Governor's office today that he will be unable to take charge due to some personal matters in his family," Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Byjunath was appointed as a judicial member of the Commission in 2021 while he was working as a District judge at Kalpetta. Later in 2023 when Justice Antony Dominic retired from the post of Chairperson, Byjunath had become the acting chief.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala today welcomed the decision of Manikumar not to take charge.

"It was a delayed but prudent decision. Stepping back spared him further humiliation that assuming the post might have brought," Chennithala said.

Congress has been opposing the recommendation of the state government to appoint Manikumar as the Chairperson of Human Rights Commission alleging it was a gesture of gratitude for the favorable verdicts.

The Chairperson is selected by a three-member panel comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition.

In this case, the Governor had agreed to the recommendation despite the Leader of Opposition having expressed his disagreement. PTI RRT RRT SS